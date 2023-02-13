x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Contests

10 Tampa Bay wants to send you to the Strawberry Festival

Watch 10 Tampa Bay this week for you chance to win a pair of tickets!
Credit: xamtiw - stock.adobe.com

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win the following: 

There will be a total of Twelve (12) prize winners.

  • Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 3:30pm, March 4, 2023, performance by SARA EVANS (ARV $180)
  • Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 7:30pm, March 8, 2023, performance by The JACKSONS (ARV $200)
  • Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 7:30pm, March 4, 2023, performance by LUDACRIS (ARV $200)
  • Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 3:30pm, March 3, 2023, performance by WILLIE NELSON (ARV $240)
  • Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 3:30pm, March 2, 2023, performance by THE OAK RIDGE BOYS (ARV $160)
  • Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 7:30pm, March 5, 2023, performance by CHRIS YOUNG (ARV $280)

Winners will have the choice to select tickets desired at time of notification.  

More Videos

In Other News

Gold & Diamond Source Mother’s Day

Before You Leave, Check This Out