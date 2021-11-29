Watch Great Day Live for your chance to win tickets to Gaylord Palms new Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™

(ARV of Grand Prize Package: $1,000)

SECONDARY PRIZE(S)

Five (5) Secondary Prize Winners will each receive a Secondary Prize Package which will include and is limited to the following: Four (4) admission tickets to “MISSION: SAVE CHRISTMAS FEATURING ELF” at Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34746. Expiration date, JANUARY 2, 2022 (ARV of each secondary prize: $120)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

