SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tune into Great Day Live everyday this week for your chance to win two (2) admission tickets to the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival, February 27, 2020 through March 8, 2020, and Two (2) concert tickets to one of the shows below Oak Ridge Boys

Rascal Flats

Sara Evans

Skillet

Chubbby Checker and the Wildcats

Josh turner

Eli Young

Lynard Skynyrd

Simply register here for a pair of tickets to one of 7 great concerts coming to the Florida Strawberry Festival, February 27th thru March 8th.