Watch GDL for your chance to win 4 tickets to “Enchant Christmas”

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win family 4-pack of tickets to “Enchant Christmas” at Tropicana Field now through January 1, 2023.
Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive: Four (4) General Admission Tickets to the “Enchant Christmas” event at Tropicana Field, One Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Tickets are good anytime during the engagement; November 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
For event hours click here:
Expiration of each Great Day Live Enchant Christmas prize is 10:30 p.m. (E.T.) January 1, 2023.
Parking is not included. (ARV of Each Prize: $140).
Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
Winner Selection. On or about or about Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, Five (5) Prize Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Please note: WTSP Sweepstakes are limited to One (1) winner per household, every thirty (30) days
Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about Monday, December 5, 2022, at the email address and phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Each winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure of winner to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner(s) will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. DEADLINE to return eligibility/liability and publicity release via email to cmartinez@10Tampabay.com is 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Once eligibility/liability and eligibility release forms have been received, prize will be sent to winner via electronic fulfillment. Expiration of each Great Day Live Enchant Christmas prize is 10:30 p.m. (E.T.) January 1, 2023. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information, and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.
Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, mis-directed, or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware, or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc., Tropicana Field, and “Enchant Christmas” from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.