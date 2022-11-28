Watch GDL for your chance to win 4 tickets to “Enchant Christmas”

Bring your friends and family for a magical evening with over 4 million sparkling lights, our story themed walk-thru light maze, Ice Skating, and so much more!

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win family 4-pack of tickets to “Enchant Christmas” at Tropicana Field now through January 1, 2023.

Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive: Four (4) General Admission Tickets to the “Enchant Christmas” event at Tropicana Field, One Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Tickets are good anytime during the engagement; November 25, 2022 through January 1, 2023.

Expiration of each Great Day Live Enchant Christmas prize is 10:30 p.m. (E.T.) January 1, 2023.

Parking is not included. (ARV of Each Prize: $140).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Selection . On or about or about Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, Five (5) Prize Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Please note: WTSP Sweepstakes are limited to One (1) winner per household, every thirty (30) days

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about Monday, December 5, 2022, at the email address and phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Each winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure of winner to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries . To claim prize, winner(s) will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. DEADLINE to return eligibility/liability and publicity release via email to cmartinez@10Tampabay.com is 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Once eligibility/liability and eligibility release forms have been received, prize will be sent to winner via electronic fulfillment. Expiration of each Great Day Live Enchant Christmas prize is 10:30 p.m. (E.T.) January 1, 2023. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information, and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.