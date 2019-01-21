Watch the Big Game at your local Hooters and you could win!

Official Rules:

Hooters Big Game Giveaway Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Hooters Big Game Giveaway Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Hooters Management Corporation, 107 Hampton Road, Suite 200, Clearwater, FL 33759 and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win

3. How to Enter . Fill out an entry form at Hooters restaurant located at

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

4125 4th Street North St. Petersburg, FL 33703 or 2250 Tyrone Square St. Petersburg, FL 33710 or 4420 West Gandy Blvd. Tampa, FL 33611 or 192 Johns Pass Boardwalk West Madeira Beach, FL 33708 0r 2800 Gulf-To-Bay Blvd. Clearwater, FL 33519 or 4215 W. Hillsborough Ave. Tampa, FL 33614 or 381 Mandalay Avenue Clearwater, FL 33759 0r 10023 E. Adamo Dr. Tampa, FL 33619 or 13606 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Tampa, FL 33613 or 5336 Treadway Drive Port Richey, FL 34668 0r 3437 Commercial Way Spring Hill, FL 34607 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. (E.T.) and 8:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Answer all questions completely and submit, in person, as directed. During halftime of the Super Bowl, on February 3, 2019, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be chosen randomly from all eligible entries at each location listed above. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, or misdirected entries or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be chosen randomly from all eligible entries at each location listed above, at half time of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Winner must be present to win.

5. Prizes and Odds . “Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner at each location listed above will receive One (1) Sharp 55” 4K HDTV. ARV of each Grand Prize: $460.09

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified following the random drawing from all eligible entries submitted on February 3, 2019. To claim prize, winner must be present to win, or automatically forfeit prize. Sponsor will be responsible for drawing another winner from all eligible entries. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.