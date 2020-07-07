High levels of COVID-19 have been found in Florida sewage, but a local spill hasn't been tested

State environmental and health officials say they don’t test for COVID despite studies showing high levels in Florida sewage.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — After 25 million gallons of raw sewage was discovered leaking from a broken pipe into Sarasota Bay, the town of Longboat Key and environmental crews began testing for the standard environmental hazards…e. coli and fecal coliform.

Both can cause environmental damage or even make people sick. But no one thought to test for something else that could cause contamination: COVID-19.

And, as we've reported previously, concentrations of the virus have already been found in sewage down in the Miami-Dade County area.

“Our wastewater is chuck full the virus,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease doctor who has been following studies on high levels of COVID-19 in the sewer systems of South Florida.

“As long as we have COVID circulating in our population and people using the sewer systems to relieve themselves, that wastewater is going to have virus in it,” Dr. Marty said.

So after the major spill into Sarasota Bay at the end of June, why did the local health department or state environmental officials not test for COVID-19? Because they don’t have to.

In a statement from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay that research shows “standard municipal wastewater treatment practices should deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

But according to Longboat Key officials, what leaked from the pipe was raw sewage and had not yet been treated.

The state referred us to the local health department who referred us back to DEP.

Luckily, the spill happened in an area where swimming is not common. Locals tell us the area is popular with kayakers and even people who wade in the water to fish.

If people did go swimming, especially in the immediate area of the spill, Dr. Marty says they could be at risk.

“Having fresh sewage water coming out while you’re there, sure that’s a risk.”