TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is working to put out a restaurant fire at a Downtown Tampa.

Firefighters said the fire started at the Szechuan House restaurant. Crews said there was a mab in the building at the time of the fire but he is okay. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

Smoke could be seen from the Selmon Expressway.

The building has been evacuated and the streets in the area were blocked off, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

