TAMPA, Fla. – People on either side of Tampa Bay have yet another option of getting across without taking a bridge: Cross Bay Ferry water service is back.

Officials on Tuesday announced service will start Thursday, Nov. 1, with six months of trips between Tampa and St. Petersburg scheduled through April 2019.

The ferry will dock near the Vinoy in St. Petersburg and in Tampa, the dock adjacent to the Florida Aquarium will be a stopping point.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-18 with discounts for seniors, people serving or retired military and college students. Additional information is posted on the Cross Bay Ferry's website.

Departure times are as follows:

Sunday

Leave St. Petersburg at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.; leave Tampa at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

No service Monday

Tuesday-Thursday

Leave St. Petersburg at 4:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.; leave Tampa at 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Leave St. Petersburg at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; leave Tampa at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 11 p.m.

