Curtis Reeves trial begins Monday after 8 years, lawyer weighs in

Reeves is charged with shooting and killing Chad Oulson inside a West Chapel movie theater.

DADE CITY, Fla — Chad Oulson died in 2014 when a former Tampa Police captain shot and killed him inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

Eights years later, Curtis Reeves, the man charged with his murder will face trial when jury selection begins Monday.

The case ignited nationwide reaction and spurred discussions about self-defense laws.

Reeves, now 79, and his defense team claim he acted out of self-defense the day he shot Oulson, a father of Land O' Lakes.

Oulson texted a babysitter during movie previews. Reeves told him to stop. The two argued, Oulson threw popcorn, then Reeves drew his pistol.

Oulson would die at 43 years old.

Criminal defense attorney Joel Hirschhorn, who is not involved with this case, said the defense must convince the jury it was just that: self-defense.

"The defense has to get around the fact that the police officer, or the defendant, as a former police officer, in some way, felt threatened by virtue of popcorn," Hirscchorn said. "That's not much of a provocation if you asked me."

Hirscchorn said proving threat of imminent danger is key for the defense in making their case.

"I don't think I've ever been that scared, that quick," Reeves said during a 2017 hearing, where the defense argued Reeves was standing his ground.

A judge denied the request, which may have dismissed the charges under Florida state law.

Years of negotiations, motions, and then the pandemic delayed trial. Hirscchorn said the delays could possibly work in favor of the defense given that witness testimony may be muddied.

Overall, he doesn't believe this case will set new precedent, other than an outcome after eight years of waiting.

"The only people for whom this verdict has significance are the deceased and his family," Hirscchorn said.

Despite concerns over COVID-19, Judge Susan Barthle says this trial has to finally get underway. The judge had set aside a few days to handle last-minute motions.