FHP investigating after person killed on I-4

Authorities say if you're in the area to use caution.
Credit: AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-4 near SR 574.  

Troopers say a car hit a person on westbound I-4 near SR 574. The person later died.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

