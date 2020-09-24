FHP investigating after person killed on I-4

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-4 near SR 574.
Troopers say a car hit a person on westbound I-4 near SR 574. The person later died.
Authorities say if you're in the area to use caution.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2 officers shot in downtown Louisville, person in custody
- Experts urge politicians to not cut corners and rush COVID-19 vaccine saying it 'could be dangerous'
- Man dies after eating 1 1/2 bags of black licorice daily, doctors say
- An asteroid the size of a bus set to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- Lightning look to take Stanley Cup Final lead in Game 3
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter