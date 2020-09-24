FHP investigating after person killed on I-4

Authorities say if you're in the area to use caution.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-4 near SR 574.

Troopers say a car hit a person on westbound I-4 near SR 574. The person later died.

Authorities say if you're in the area to use caution.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Hillsborough: FHP Troopers are investigating a fatal crash, vehicle vs pedestrian, westbound I-4 @ MM5 (SR-574). Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/J6SJUzqlRI — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 24, 2020

What other people are reading right now: