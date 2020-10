Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near the Manatee/Hillsborough county line.

Troopers were dispatched to I-75, north of the county line shortly after 4 a.m. where the crash took place in the northbound lanes.

FHP says all northbound lanes are while the crash is under investigation. Drivers are squeezing by in the right shoulder of the highway.