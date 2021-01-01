FHP: Woman dies after car crashes, falls 20 feet into pond

She was 22 years old.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa woman is dead after her car crashed and fell into a pond in Pinellas County early in the morning on New Year's Day, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Around 6:40 a.m. Friday, the 22-year-old woman was reportedly driving southbound on East Lake Road just south of Trinity Boulevard when she lost control of her car.

Troopers say the car rotated onto the grass shoulder, struck a sewer air release valve and then collided with a handrail before the car dropped 20 feet into an adjacent pond.

Troopers say she died at the scene.

Pinellas: Early morning fatal crash on East Lake Rd, south of Trinity Blvd, claims one. pic.twitter.com/oIoSwnjPY4 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) January 1, 2021

