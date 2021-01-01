FHP: Woman dies after car crashes, falls 20 feet into pond

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa woman is dead after her car crashed and fell into a pond in Pinellas County early in the morning on New Year's Day, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.
Around 6:40 a.m. Friday, the 22-year-old woman was reportedly driving southbound on East Lake Road just south of Trinity Boulevard when she lost control of her car.
Troopers say the car rotated onto the grass shoulder, struck a sewer air release valve and then collided with a handrail before the car dropped 20 feet into an adjacent pond.
Troopers say she died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida reports first identified case of new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK
- Online vaccine booking system leaves many seniors frustrated
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- A look at the history of the Super Bowl in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter