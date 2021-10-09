Construction worker dies after falling from 5-story building

Deputies believe the fall was accidental.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla — Deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker who was working on a building in Madeira Beach.

Around 7 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to the construction site near Tom Stewart Causeway and Gulf Blvd.

Authorities say a man fell from the fifth floor to his death. He sustained fatal injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office says.

His death appears to be accidental. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.