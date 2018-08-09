Leon County Sheriff's deputies are trying to find a missing Florida State student.

Justin Dean Shields, 19, was last seen Wednesday by friends on the university's campus.

His car was found Friday on Old Magnolia Road outside Tallahassee, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say someone who looked like Shields was seen walking near the vehicle around 7 a.m. Friday.

K-9 and aviation units have been dispatched to search the area near where the car was found.

Yesterday, deputies asked the public not to help canvas the area where the vehicle was found.

"Our K-9s are scent oriented, and an influx of people may compromise the search," the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook Friday. "We will keep you updated on efforts and if or when they shift."

Shields is described as white, 6-feet tall, weighing 160-170 pounds, according to social media posts by his family.

If you have any information about Shields' disappearance, you are urged to call dispatchers at 850-606-5800.

