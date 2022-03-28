Police: Accused drunk driver in custody after crashing into motorcyclist in Largo

The driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition, according to police.

LARGO, Fla. — Two people have been hospitalized after an accused drunk driver crashed into a motorcycle Monday evening in Largo.

Police say at around 5:42 p.m. officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and SE 8th Avenue. During their investigation, authorities say someone driving a Toyota Tacoma tried making a left to turn on SW 8th Avenue but crashed into a motorcycle coming in the opposite direction.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were rushed to the hospital, according to police. Authorities say the driver is in critical condition while the passenger's condition is stable.

The driver of the Tacoma did not suffer any injuries, according to police. However, law enforcement says they did seem impaired so a DUI investigation was conducted.