x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Welcome to the world: Tampa Bay area hospitals introduce 2023's first newborns

One baby was born in Safety Harbor just one minute into the new year.
Credit: Tampa General Hospital
Widkerry Paul was born at 2:03 a.m. on New Year's Day at Tampa General Hospital Women's Institute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many, ringing in the new year is an opportunity for a new beginning.

For others, the new year is the beginning. 

On Sunday, Tampa Bay area hospitals shared the stories of babies brought into the world during the first moments of 2023.

AdventHealth of Florida welcomed Luna Rose Babington at 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 1, its first delivery of the new year. Little Luna weighed in at 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Credit: AdventHealth Heart of Florida
Baby girl Luna Rose Babington and her parents Shelby Jones and Cody Babington.

Nine minutes later, at 2:03 a.m., Tampa General Hospital welcomed its first New Year's Day baby. This time, it was a baby boy named Widkerry Paul. He was born at 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long, the hospital said.

Credit: Tampa General Hospital
Tampa General Hospital welcomed baby Widkerry Paul at 2:03 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Credit: Tampa General Hospital
Widkerry Paul was born at 2:03 a.m. on New Year's Day at Tampa General Hospital Women's Institute

A newborn at Sarasota Memorial Health had them both beat, though, entering the world at 12:29 a.m. The hospital said mom named her newborn Kaiden, who was born at 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches long. 

Credit: Sarasota Memorial Health
Sarasota Memorial Health welcomed their first baby of the year, Kaiden, at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Not to be outdone was an eager baby boy born at BayCare Health's Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, born at 12:01 a.m. Just one minute into the new year, Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 20.75 inches long.

Credit: BayCare
Parents Helen and Carlee, with BayCare’s first 2023 baby, Jaylen Nunez-Perez, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor.

And, six minutes later, BayCare welcomed their second baby of the year, this time a girl: Raegan Kellenberger was born at Morton Plant Hospital at 12:07 a.m. She weighed 6 pounts, 4 ounces and measured 19-inches long.

Credit: BayCare Health
Parents Dylan and Dustin, with BayCare’s second 2023 baby, Raegan Kellenberger, at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater.

According to reporter and data journalist Matt Stiles, who compiles data stories for his blog, the Daily Viz, Jan. 1 is among the most rare birthdays for people, coming in at 365th out of 366 days, accounting for the occasional leap year.

Christmas day is the least common birthday, according to Stiles' data.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

10 Weather: Showers this evening, fog overnight

Before You Leave, Check This Out