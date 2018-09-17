The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a woman who appeared to be reaching into a large bag of marijuana that washed ashore in Flagler County.

In a flyer posted by FCSO Friday, a blonde woman in a yellow bikini top and black bottoms could be seen on the beach reaching into the large black bag.

Two weeks ago, multiple packages of marijuana washed ashore at St. Johns County beaches. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office warned citizens to not take them but to instead call their nearest law enforcement agency to have the packages seized and destroyed.

If you have any information on the woman in Flagler County, contact Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or email tips@flaglersheriff.com.

