Florida could deny transgender treatments under Medicaid, hearing draws clamors

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) held a hearing in Tallahassee. LGBTQ groups condemn the proposed rule change.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Certain transgender care treatments under Medicaid may soon be denied in Florida.

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) proposed a rule that would do so and LGBTQ+ groups are pushing back.

Under the notice, Florida Medicaid would no longer cover these gender-affirming treatments:

Puberty blockers

Hormones and hormone antagonists

Sex reassignment surgeries

Any other procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo already issued a letter recommending these certain medical care for transgender children, arguing “the scientific evidence supporting these complex medical interventions is extraordinarily weak.”

The Florida Department of Health already issued guidance that the treatments shouldn't happen to youth.

AHCA also stated such treatments "are not consistent with widely accepted professional medical standards and are experimental and investigational with the potential for harmful long-term effects."

However, the findings go against federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Several LGBTQ groups have condemned the AHCA's findings and the state's potential move to restrict transgender care treatments under Medicaid. Opponents at the hearing also stated mental health concerns transgender people may face without such coverage.

"We are part of the fabric of this nation and of this great state, and we deserve the rights and benefits afforded to all," Nathan Bruemmer, LGBTQ Consumer Advocate with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said at the hearing.

However, some proponents who spoke in favor of the proposal called the treatments "child abuse" and expressed concern over minors going through the procedures.