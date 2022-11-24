The Florida Aquarium breaks ground on new coral care complex

The facility will focus on preserving, breeding and rearing corals that are declining along Florida's Coral Reef.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium broke ground on a new Coral Care Complex that's expected to be completed by May 2023.

The new complex will be located at their conservation campus in Apollo Beach, The Florida Aquarium announced in a news release. The addition will help the Aquarium's coral research and the advancement in coral reproduction and restoration.

"Here, we will be expanding our coral reproduction work and rearing thousands more coral offspring to be placed on the reef in the effort to restore threatened populations," Keri O’Neil, The Florida Aquarium’s senior scientist and coral conservation program manager, said in a statement.

The complex will consist of 4,200 square feet adding to The Florida Aquarium's existing coral greenhouses and coral spawning laboratories. With the new Coral Care Complex, the facility will total 9,000 square feet of space.