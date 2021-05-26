Florida Holocaust Museum vandalized: Swastika and antisemitic message spray-painted outside

St. Pete police say they are investigating the graffiti as a hate crime.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Saint Petersburg Police Department says it is investigating antisemitic graffiti found spray-painted on the outside The Florida Holocaust Museum as a hate crime.

Officers say the message, painted in black said, "Jews are

guilty." There was also a swastika included.

The graffiti was found just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The New York Times reports the U.S. has been facing a rise in antisemitic threats and violence as Israel and Palestine clash in the Middle East.

In a statement, the museum described the local hateful act as part of an international swell in antisemitism in recent days.

“This act of hatred demonstrates that the work of the Florida Holocaust Museum is more important than ever,” wrote Elizabeth Gelman, executive director of The Florida Holocaust Museum, in a statement. “We remain committed to our vital mission to prevent future genocides and educate people about the dangers of antisemitism and other forms of racism and hatred."

The Florida Holocaust Museum had made it its missing to teach people from all cultures about the inherent worth of human life in an effort to prevent genocides in the future. Gelman said society "clearly" still has a long way to go.

“As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, this attack on the Museum is not just repugnant. It is personal. The lessons of the Holocaust have not yet been learned, but the Museum and the broader community who supports our vital work will never be intimidated by cowardly vandals, nor will we be deterred from our mission," Board Chairman Michael Igel wrote in a statement.

St. Pete PD says city sanitation workers were called to paint over the graffiti soon after it was found.

Officers are asking anyone with information about those responsible to contact them at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411

The museum, which is one of the largest Holocaust museums in the United States and one of three nationally-accredited ones, thanked police for their responsiveness to the vandalism.