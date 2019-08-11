GOTHA, Florida — A new tip in a high-profile Florida disappearance has caused divers to search a lake in Orange County.

Jennifer Kesse was 24 years old and living in Orlando when she vanished in 2006. Since then, her family has been searching for answers.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports a private investigator helping Kesse's family brought the fresh tip to the attention of the sheriff's office, which has sent dive crews to Lake Fischer for the past two days. The divers have been concentrating their search on the south side of the water.

Details regarding the tip were not made public, but authorities have taken the information seriously.

"Obviously it was a good enough tip that you see the actions of how many divers, I think we had eight divers at one time," Jennifer's father Drew Kesse told WKMG.

Drew told the CBS station the new information came from someone who had followed the family's legal battle to get unredacted police records surrounding the investigation into Kesse's disappearance.

Kesse grew up in Tampa and graduated from Gaither High School.

Her parents believe she was leaving for work when something happened. Police found her car abandoned at an apartment complex down the road, but the person seen parking it was never found.

Years after Jennifer’s disappearance, Orlando police re-assigned a full-time detective to the case, but the Kesse family never believed the police were doing enough. They recently took over the case themselves.

