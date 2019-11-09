TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Tampa.

Investigators say Philyonnie Williams-Jones was last spotted in the 8000 block of Shady Wood Drive. She is described as 2 feet tall and 37 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she may be with her biological mother: 37-year-old Marcedes Jones. Jones is described as a black woman who is 5-foot-3 and 254 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The pair may be driving in a 2005 white Ford Taurus with Florida license plate number 7371XN. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the car has front end damage to the driver's side headlight.

If you know where the pair might be, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

