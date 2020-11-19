Florida Strawberry Festival cancels big concerts in 2021

Organizers say they believe it is in the 'best interest of everyone' to not have people 'sitting shoulder to should for an extended period of time.'

PLANT CITY, Fla. — While you can still look forward to the 11-day Florida Strawberry Festival, organizers say its headline entertainment won't be part of the fun in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This applies to the concerts and entertainment that had been scheduled for inside the festival's stadium, which seats about 9,000 people and usually hosts about 24 headline entertainers.

“We are diligently planning to ensure visitors to the 2021 festival can have a safe and fun experience with their families just like they have for 85 years,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “This year, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone, guests and entertainers, to not have patrons sitting shoulder to shoulder for an extended period of time.”

Festival organizers say the festival's other major attractions such as rides, livestock shows, on-grounds entertainment, concessions and exhibits will still happen because those events are held outdoors, in open-air facilities or in areas where people can move around freely.

President Davis says the festival is still determining if there will be any changes or additional safety guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

