Multiple people are dead in what law enforcement says was a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.
RELATED: Multiple fatalities in shooting at The Jacksonville Landing
Florida officials weighed in on the issue Sunday after the tragic event.
Governor Rick Scott tweeted after the shooting and said he spoke with the Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.
Scott said he offered Williams any state resources they might need. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was responding to the shooting and that he had spoken to FDLA Commissioner Rick Swearingen and that he would continue to get updates from law enforcement.
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson sent his statement saying, “This shooting in Jacksonville deeply saddens, shocks and outrages all of us. I’m making sure that all federal resources will be available to assist victims and their families, and to help law enforcement do their jobs.”
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that the news out of Jacksonville was horrifying. He said in a tweet he was in contact with law enforcement and was waiting for more information.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Tweeted she was praying for Jacksonville and the victims in the attack.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story referred to Sheriff Mike Williams as a public information officer.