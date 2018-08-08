SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to determine if recent deadly red tide blooms killed a whale shark they found washed up.

The FWC found the nearly 26-foot whale shark July 22 on Sanibel Island. WWSB reported that FWC staff performed a necropsy, and that they found the whale shark to be an immature/maturing male.

Photos: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

FWC said the cause of death is still not known, but that the animal was newly deceased and wasn't heavily decomposed.

