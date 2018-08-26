JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We’re hearing from a witness to Sunday’s mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing.

Reporter Grady Trimble spoke to Ryen from Texas, who was in Jacksonville for a gaming tournament. He described the shooting.

“And once Joe kicked off, that’s when I started hearing the gunshots,” he said. “As I started hearing them, I crawled to the restroom, and when I crawled to the restroom, I started hearing I would say at least 20, 25, maybe 30 gunshots that were shot. And I was crawling to the restroom. I was scared. I was trapped. I couldn’t go nowhere. I didn’t know where the gunman was or what. I was trapped.”

Ryen went went on to talk about the chaotic scene at The Jacksonville Landing and how he saw people looking for help.

“I just wanted to get out of there, and as I opened the door a little bit, I started hearing people, everybody like crying, saying, ‘I’m shot, help me.’ I just opened the door, and I left. I started running.”

“I was just praying. I was praying. Because I’m still young, and I was just praying. It was just so emotional. I was actually crying and stuff, like this is my last day, this is my last way I’m going to talk. I’m not going to talk to anyone. I was just in shock.”

