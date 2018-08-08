SARASOTA, Fla.—The medical cannabis dispensary opened by Alt-Med Florida off Fruitville Road in Sarasota will be the first of its kind.

The dispensary, called Muv, will grow, extract and manufacture all its THC and CBD products right there.

The company opened a similar dispensary in Apollo Beach last year and have another 23 planned.

Company officials said the staff wouldn’t be like what people would expect at a medical marijuana dispensary.

Like other dispensaries, you must consult with a doctor before being able to purchase medical marijuana products.

