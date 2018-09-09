ORLANDO, Fla. -- Ales and porters and ciders. Oh, yum.

Epcot’s International Food & Wine Festival has been like the foodie Superbowl for the past 23 years. This year’s event, which began at the end of August, brings 75 days of culinary creations and craft drinks to Disney World.

Alongside international dishes and foodie workshops is a stocked lineup of craft beer and wine from Florida. There are also quite a few picks brewed in the Tampa Bay area.

Put these craft beer and wine selections on your must-try list.

Tampa Bay brews

The Cheese Studio

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Blueberry Wine, St. Petersburg: Made from Florida blueberries, this wine is sweet but offset by the tangy blueberry flavor.

Craft Drafts

JDub’s Brewing Company Honeydew Melon Kölsch, Sarasota

Hops & Barley

3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde Ale, St. Petersburg: Coffee flavor is usually reserved for porters, but 3 Daughters made a bright, slightly sweet version by adding it to its popular blonde ale.

Light Lab

3 Daughters Brewing Blueberry Peppercorn Hard Cider, St. Petersburg: A not-too-sweet burst of blueberry flavor and a hint of peppercorn without the bite.

Block & Hans

Big Top Brewing Company Hawaiian Lion Coconut and Coffee Porter, Sarasota: Dark and roasty but with some bright coconut sweetness.

Hawai’i

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, South Pasadena: The limited reserve is made from 100 percent pineapple juice.

Florida picks

Craft Drafts

Central 28 Beer Company Waff-Ale, DeBary: A warm, malt flavor with just enough sweetness.

Bold City Brewing 1901 Roasted Red Ale, Jacksonville: A nice, deep red color with a deep roasted flavor.

Florida Beer Company Passport Triple Chocolate Milk Stout, Cape Canaveral: A dessert beer if there ever was one, this milk stout is like drinking chocolate cake.

First Magnitude Brewing Co. Lemongrass Saison, Gainesville

Flavors from Fire

Orlando Brewing Smokin’ Blackwater Porter: Similar to the original Blackwater Porter with roasted coffee and chocolate flavors and smokiness.

Light Lab

Playalinda Brewing Co. Red Cherry Tart, Titusville: Light, tart and reminiscent of a hard cherry soda.

Grasslands Brewing Company Green Kiwi Blonde, Tallahassee: Probably the greenest beer you’ll ever drink.

MIA Beer Company Blue-Berry Golden Ale, Doral: Another colorful pick, this golden ale that’s dry with a little sweetness and tang.

More information and full menus at Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival here.

