WELLINGTON, Fla. -- Two people were shot during a high school football game in Wellington late Friday.

CBS affiliate WPEC says the football field and stadium at Palm Beach Central High school were evacuated.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said a group of students attending the game got into a fight which ended with two people being shot.

One victim was located on the school property and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by a friend, deputies said.

The two were being treated at a local hospital. Their ages and conditions were not known.

Deputies told WPEC they don't believe this is an active shooter incident.

PBSO Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the 8400 block of Forest Hill Blvd, PB Central High School. Deputies have arrived on scene and are currently gathering more information. We do not believe this is an active shooter incident.



