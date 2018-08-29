Sean Shaw, son of the late Florida Supreme Court Justice Leander Shaw Jr., has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state’s next attorney general.

Shaw, 40, ran against Tampa native Ryan Torrens for the nomination.

Shaw was born in Jacksonville and grew up in Tallahassee, and he has experience in the public and private sectors being a trial lawyer and being the state’s insurance consumer advocate under former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink.

Under Sink, Shaw dealt with issues like car and homeowners insurance and workers’ compensation.

One of Shaw’s key priorities is reducing gun violence. In his bid for attorney general, Shaw said he wants to repeal Florida’s “stand your ground” law, advocate for a ban on assault-style weapons and investigate the root causes of gun violence.

When it comes to the state’s opioid crisis, Shaw said he wants to go after drug traffickers and expand treatment and prevention programs.

Shaw will face off against Republican nominee Ashley Moody in the Nov. 6 general election.

