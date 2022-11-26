Fog forces portions of Port Tampa Bay to temporarily close

Two Royal Caribbean cruise ships are anchored by Egmont Key until conditions are safe to return to port.

TAMPA, Fla. — Fog moving through the Tampa Bay area on Saturday has led to the temporary closure of portions of Port Tampa Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard will keep portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions are safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There are two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.

Those passengers are expected to be able to disembark later this afternoon as the fog clears to a mix of sun and clouds.

An advisory for dense fog was issued Saturday morning for parts of the Tampa Bay area. While it began to clear out inland, it is expected to linger along the water.