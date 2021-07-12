x
Fog causes school bus delays in Highlands County

School leaders say school bus service will resume when "conditions allow."

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday and affects all of the Tampa Bay area. 

The fog has limited drivers' visibility to 1/4-mile or less. 

Because of this, Highlands County school leaders say district school buses have been paused as a "safety precaution."

"Dense fog this morning has created conditions with less than 1/4 mile visibility. We have paused all school buses as a safety precaution.  Transportation services will resume when conditions allow," leaders wrote on Twitter.

School leaders say school buses will resume taking kids to school when "conditions allow."

