Fifth-generation Floridian and former Hillsborough circuit court judge Ashley Moody has won the Republican nomination in the race to be Florida’s next attorney general.

Moody, who ran against car dealership CFO Frank White for the nomination, will face off against the Democratic nominee to replace term-limited Pam Bondi.

The 43-year-old who grew up in Plant City has been endorsed by Bondi and numerous sheriffs.

Moody began her career at Tampa’s Holland and Knight law firm, then became a federal prosecutor in Jacksonville and Tampa. She became a circuit court judge in 2006, and her case experience includes those in juvenile court, family law, fraud and business law.

Some of the issues she puts her focus on are the state’s opioid crisis and elderly abuse. Moody also opposes the automatic restoration of voting rights for most felons.

She also has supported many initiatives backed by the National Rifle Association, including the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

Moody will face off against Democratic nominee Sean Shaw in the Nov. 6 general election.

