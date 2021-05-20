x
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Gandy Bridge

Drivers who take the Gandy should find an alternate route.
Credit: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers who typically take the Gandy Bridge from Pinellas County to Tampa should find another route this morning.

Tampa police and fire rescue say a hit-and-run crash on the bridge has the eastbound lanes closed. One person was injured and transported to a hospital.

Officers said the crash would have the bridge shut down for several hours while they investigate. 

The police department said drivers should take another route. 

>You can find a traffic map here. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 