Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Gandy Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers who typically take the Gandy Bridge from Pinellas County to Tampa should find another route this morning.

Tampa police and fire rescue say a hit-and-run crash on the bridge has the eastbound lanes closed. One person was injured and transported to a hospital.

Officers said the crash would have the bridge shut down for several hours while they investigate.

The police department said drivers should take another route.

