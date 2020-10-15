Gators Cafe won't reopen after coronavirus pandemic closure

It had been a Treasure Island hotspot for decades.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla — A staple of Treasure Island has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, which has cut deeply into the restaurant business.

Gators Cafe, which has been a popular waterfront bar for the last 30 years, announced it will not reopen after being closed for months. In a Facebook post, the cafe thanked the community and said it would miss the bustle of "Sunday Funday" and slinging tacos while dolphins played in John's Pass.

"We will miss our Gators watch parties but be sure to find another local spot to drink a beer and cheer on our Florida Gators," the long-time local hotspot wrote. "We'll miss celebrating the excitement of king-fish season with the OldSalts, and our beautiful brides and grooms and who have blessed us with the honor of celebrating their big day the Gators way, but what we will miss most of all is YOU."

Gators Cafe went on to thank its employees, along with the musicians and charitable organizations that have been a part of "the magic of Gators."

"Thank you again for all of the memories and can't wait to see you around the beaches," Gators wrote.

In the weeks to come, the owners will offer limited-time online sales of Gators merchandise that can be shipped anywhere in the U.S.

