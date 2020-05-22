Glazer Children's Museum set to reopen on June 6

The museum said it developed a comprehensive reopening plan that expands on ten years of experience operating as a clean, safe, and fun museum.

TAMPA, Fla. — Kids across the Tampa Bay area will now have one more thing to do this summer.

The Glazer Children's Museum announced Friday it will reopen June 6, with summer camps starting June 8.

The museum said it developed a comprehensive reopening plan that expands on 10 years of experience operating as a "clean, safe, and fun" museum.

The museum said it principles, Clean - Safe - Fun, will help guide its reopening operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that children need play now more than ever," the museum's President and CEO Sarah Cole said. “Our team is excited to reopen in a safe way so we can provide much needed respite for families in Tampa Bay. We can’t wait to see the smiling faces and hear the laughter of curious kids in the museum once again!”

The museum will be opening at 25 percent capacity. To keep that capacity managed, people are asked to buy their tickets online ahead of time to reserve a spot.

Here's are a few things the museum plans to do to keep people safe:

Certain difficult-to-clean exhibits will remain closed, while all others will be disinfected frequently

Any handheld props used in exhibits will be replaced with a clean set four times per day

Some areas and experiences will be converted to one-way, with an entrance and exit

Cloth masks are now a required part of all staff uniforms

Adult guests are required to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth

The museum will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning, maintenance, and training

Signage throughout the museum and on the floor will promote physical distancing

