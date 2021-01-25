All Florida senior center staff and residents offered COVID-19 vaccine by end of month, DeSantis says

The state is getting 266,000 first doses per week and has the capacity to do more, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, saying the federal govt. should increase supply.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an appearance in Jacksonville Monday.

The governor is set to deliver a news conference at the River Garden Hebrew Home for the Aged on Old St. Augustine Road at 12 p.m.

River Garden Hebrew Home already has almost 100% of their residents and 75% of their staff vaccinated for COVID-19, a spokesperson told First Coast News. The staff has done a lot of work to educate people about the importance of vaccinations, and has worked with Walgreens to hold vaccine clinics.

The governor has affirmed his commitment to ensuring Florida's seniors are the first priority when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, using the hashtag #SeniorsFirst on Twitter.

"Florida continues to put #SeniorsFirst and is leading the nation in the vaccination of individuals 65 and older as we approach 1 million total seniors vaccinated," DeSantis tweeted Saturday.