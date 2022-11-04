Gov. DeSantis to speak at Bucs training center in Tampa

He will be visiting the AdventHealth Training Center at 1 Buccaneer Place as the Bucs begin Phase One of the offseason program.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida governor and long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Ron DeSantis on Monday will be in Tampa to speak at the team's training facility.

DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at the AdventHealth Training Center indoor practice facility at 1 Buccaneer Place in Tampa.

Details of what DeSantis will be discussing during his visit have not been released.

April 11 is the start of Phase One of the Buccaneers' offseason program, according to a release Friday from the team.

Recently, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles took over as head coach of the Bucs after Bruce Arians said he was retiring from coaching and would transition to the team's front office.