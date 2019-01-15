As the partial government shutdown continues, local groups are rallying to aid unpaid government workers.

Here are some of the offers of aid that are available.

Food

A pop-up food bank is aiding TSA workers at Tampa International Airport.

Happy's Bayou Bites in Dunedin is offering free meals to Coast Guard members (with valid ID).

Rock & Brews in Orlando and Kissimmee is offering a free Pulled Pork sandwich or a Strawberry Fields salad to TSA employees who show their ID card.

Pet food

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering free pet food during regular business hours for government workers (verification required).

Concert tickets

This weekend, furloughed employees affected by the government shutdown can come to The Florida Orchestra will-call window starting 90 minutes before each performance, present a valid government ID and receive up to four complimentary tickets, depending on availability. Concerts are at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa on Friday, Jan 18, at 8 p.m.; Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg on Saturday, Jan 19, at 8 p.m.; and again at the Mahaffey on Sunday, Jan 20, for a 2 p.m. matinee.

Fundraisers

In Tarpon Springs, jujitsu school Fort Valor is accepting donations for Coast Guard members who aren't getting paid.

If you know of offers to aid furloughed workers, let us know by sending us an email at desk@wtsp.com.

