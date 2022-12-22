4 Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated just in time for the holidays

Days before Christmas, four Tampa Bay families will be settling into their new homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas.

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies, located in St. Petersburg and Largo.

"These four families will be celebrating their achievement of the American Dream of homeownership," the organization said in a press release.

Jurene Finnissee, a Habitat homeowner, is a single mother. She and her two daughters are moving into their new home. Finnissee said she applied for the program because the Tampa Bay area's high rent prices were difficult to afford.

When she heard the news she was accepted into Habitat's program, she described her feelings as “excited and proud."

Another Habitat homeowner eager to get settled into her new place is Elizabeth Brown. She's a single mother to her 4-year-old daughter. The two said they will be moving out of an apartment complex where maintenance requests often go unanswered.

In her new home, she is most excited to have a yard where her daughter Ma’khadiance can play and have a space where the two can grow together.

To be eligible to receive a home through the Habitat Homeowner Program, candidates must complete the required 32 homebuyer education classes as well as 350+ required sweat equity hours.

They will purchase their respective homes with a zero-percent interest loan through Habitat, keeping their mortgage affordable.