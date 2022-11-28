HART transit workers call for removal of CEO amid concerns of mismanagement

Employees are citing numerous scandals which have created a hostile workplace and toxic culture.

TAMPA, Fla. — HART workers are demanding that its CEO, Adelee Le Grand, be removed from her position amid claims of mismanagement, scandals and firings.

The workers, represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1593 in Tampa, say the ongoing misconduct has created a toxic work environment, according to a press release.

Now, they're "demanding the ouster of CEO Adelee Le Grand, on the eve of a HART Board hearing investigating Le Grand’s hire of Teri Wright while Wright continued working at the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority secretly working two full-time jobs simultaneously."

Local Trustees Ismael Rivera and Brenda Moore said HART has been in a "downward spiral" under Le Grand's leadership.

"The departure of 57 employees by unjust firings and resignations, and numerous scandals including the hiring of double dipping Teri Wright have created a hostile workplace and toxic culture," they said in a statement. "Ms. Le Grand is ruling with an iron fist, it’s her way or the highway. Unfortunately, her highway leads to a dysfunctional transit system. It’s time for the HART Board to remove Ms. Le Grand from her position as CEO."

The Union says members have no idea who to contact about "basic issues including payroll, health care, safety, training" and other matters since the firing of management and key staff.

"In addition, the Union has heard rumors of many other managers actively looking for new work," the press release said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, There is a HART hearing on Le Grand's hiring of Teri Wright, the chief customer experience officer. She was hired on Feb. 1, 2021, the press release says, with a starting salary of $200,271.75. According to ATU, records show that Wright began working for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority 14 months after her start with HART and was receiving a second salary of $155,000 annually.

Wright has since resigned from HART, ATU said in the press release.

"Ms. Le Grand must be held accountable for her abhorrent leadership and continued disrespect and intimidation of our members and all HART workers," ATU International President John Costa said. "We call on the HART Board to remove Ms. Le Grand from her position immediately."