TAMPA -- If you do mobile or online banking with SunTrust, there’s a reason you're having issues with your account.

The bank posted today on its site and social media that it's having technical problems, preventing customers from accessing services online.

Our online and mobile banking systems are unavailable. We are working to restore them ASAP. We apologize for the inconvenience.



For account information, please call our automated system at 1-800-SUNTRUST (800.786.8787). — SunTrust (@SunTrust) September 16, 2018

Our teams are actively working to restore digital access. We were performing a normal system upgrade that experienced technical difficulty. We sincerely apologize. For assistance, please visit your local branch or ATM, call us at 800-SUNTRUST, or contact your relationship team. — SunTrust (@SunTrust) September 17, 2018

SunTrust says its employees were working on an upgrade when the system went down. The first message of the outage was posted Sunday morning.

For account information, the bank says to contact its automated system at 1-800-SUNTRUST. You can also visit a local branch.

We’ll let you know when the issue is resolved.

