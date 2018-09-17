TAMPA -- If you do mobile or online banking with SunTrust, there’s a reason you're having issues with your account.
The bank posted today on its site and social media that it's having technical problems, preventing customers from accessing services online.
SunTrust says its employees were working on an upgrade when the system went down. The first message of the outage was posted Sunday morning.
For account information, the bank says to contact its automated system at 1-800-SUNTRUST. You can also visit a local branch.
We’ll let you know when the issue is resolved.
