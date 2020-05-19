Semi-truck leaking hazardous materials shuts down Tampa Bay roadway

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says the truck may be leaking molten sulfur.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's not clear what caused the potentially dangerous situation, but all eastbound lanes of Causeway Boulevard between 50th Street and 78th street are shut down in Hillsborough County.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue tweeted that a semi-truck may be leaking molten sulfur.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes molten sulfur as highly flammable. When ignited, it can create toxic sulfur dioxide gas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: