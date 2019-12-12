HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Three men have been arrested after a law enforcement investigation found they were involved in a series of jewelry store heists around the state of Florida.
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the men were connected to a series of jewelry store burglaries between 2011 and 2017.
Nienhuis said the investigation found the men committed 23 "sophisticated" jewelry store heists resulting in a retail loss of $16 million.
Nienhuis is discussing the results of the investigation during a Thursday morning news conference.
