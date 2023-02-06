Deputies search for missing Brooksville teen last seen near Walmart in Spring Hill

Alexzander Soto didn't get on the bus Wednesday morning after walking to the bus stop, and he didn't show up to school either.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Thursday near a Walmart in Spring Hill after he didn't arrive at school the day before.

According to a media alert, 15-year-old Alexzander Soto was spotted just after 6:30 a.m. on Ganz Drive in Brooksville walking to his bus stop. But the teen didn't get on the bus or arrive at school that day.

Deputies say Soto was later seen Thursday in the area of the Walmart Supercenter on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

He hasn't been seen since.

"Soto has been known to demonstrate irrational behavior in the past," the sheriff's office explains in the alert.

Detectives also reportedly need to speak with him in regard to some open cases.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches and 175 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say the teen was wearing a royal blue "Endeavor" shirt, ripped blue jeans and white high-top shoes.

He was carrying a backpack and had approximately $15 in his possession.