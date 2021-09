Detectives say the incident appears to be "domestic in nature." There is no threat to the public.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Brooksville.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported by neighbors around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, near the area of Fort Dade Avenue and Cobb Road.

Detectives say the incident appears to be "domestic in nature" and everyone involved has been accounted for. The sheriff's office adds that there is no active threat to the community.