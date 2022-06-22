x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hernando County

1 diver dead, another missing at Buford Springs, first responders say

Emergency crews are searching for the second person.
Credit: Sky 10

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters and deputies responded to a deadly diving incident Wednesday at Buford Springs, located north of Weeki Wachee, in Hernando County.

Hernando County Fire Rescue confirmed there were two divers involved, and one has been pronounced dead. A spokesperson said a search was underway for the second diver.

No further details were immediately released.

"We are aware of this incident and assisting the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office," an FWC spokesperson said.

There are underwater caverns in the area, which is a common spot for divers.

Buford Springs is located inside the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: New rules for Eagles Nest cave taking effect this summer may have saved diver

RELATED: She died from toxic exposure in Iraq. Now she'll be memorialized on the ocean floor.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

1 person, 1 dog shot behind Publix in Spring Hill