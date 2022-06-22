1 diver dead, another missing at Buford Springs, first responders say

Emergency crews are searching for the second person.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters and deputies responded to a deadly diving incident Wednesday at Buford Springs, located north of Weeki Wachee, in Hernando County.

Hernando County Fire Rescue confirmed there were two divers involved, and one has been pronounced dead. A spokesperson said a search was underway for the second diver.

No further details were immediately released.

"We are aware of this incident and assisting the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office," an FWC spokesperson said.

There are underwater caverns in the area, which is a common spot for divers.

Buford Springs is located inside the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area.