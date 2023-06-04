Hernando County issues burn ban amid drought conditions

The community should know that even simply tossing a lit cigarette into the grass can ignite a brush fire, the sheriff's office said.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A county-wide burn ban went into effect Tuesday for Hernando County. The ban follows the ongoing lack of rain and hot temperatures, county officials said.

The warm and dry conditions create a recipe for brush fires to occur and rapidly spread, much like the Right Gate fire in Polk County.

"The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Hernando County is 573 which places Hernando County 'Very High' for Fire Danger risk according to Florida Forest Service Forecast reports," a news release says.

Under the burn ban, all outdoor burning not permitted by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited. In addition, bonfires, campfires, and burning vegetation (yard) debris are not allowed. The burn ban does not apply to cooking or using barbecue equipment as long as it's a contained gas or charcoal grill.

The community should know that even simply tossing a lit cigarette into the grass can ignite a brush fire putting people in danger and threatening homes and businesses, the sheriff's office said.

The burn ban will be in effect until the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners determines that emergency drought conditions no longer exist.