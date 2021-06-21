Arrest made in Hernando County gas pump skimmer investigation

Yadian Quesada-Hernandez was booked into the Hernando County Jail, and bond was set at $40,000.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made in a state gas pump credit card skimmer investigation.

Yadian Quesada-Hernandez of Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE).

According to a timeline included in a FDACS press release, an extensive investigation led OALE investigators and the United States Secret Service Electronic Crime Task Force to Quesada-Hernandez.

Investigators said he was seen on March 10 placing a credit card skimming device inside a fuel pump at 7003 N Florida Avenue in Hernando, Florida, "in an apparent attempt to steal credit card information from Florida consumers."

OALE investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Quesada-Hernandez for multiple related offenses in Citrus County, which includes him being suspected of placing credit card skimming devices in gas pumps at other locations throughout Florida.

On June 17, OALE investigators located and arrested Quesada-Hernandez at his home and then booked him into Hernando County Jail with a $40,000 bond.

He faces several charges, including scheming to defraud a financial institution and unauthorized access to an electronic device.