Hernando County wants to know what projects people want funded with increased sales tax money

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County commissioners are considering a half-cent increase to the local sales tax, and they say they want residents to let them know what to do with the extra money.

In a news release, the county said people who live in the area can take a short survey to tell leaders which improvement projects should be prioritized in the future. To fund the projects, commissioners said they were considering increasing the local sales tax from 6.5 to 7 cents.

According to the county, that slight increase would give the area more than $10 million to use on roadway expansion as well as parks and recreation improvements.